A Catholic church in China’s northwestern region of Xinjiang is being forcibly torn down, the latest victim of a government drive against religious freedom, Apple Daily has learned.

Worshippers at the Sacred Heart Church in Yining were ordered to vacate the place and clear out by last Friday as it would be demolished within a week, according to Catholic news site AsiaNews.

Sacred Heart is the latest religious community to be persecuted since Chinese President Xi Jinping became head of the Communist Party. Christian churches in Qumul, Kuytun, Kaba and Tacheng have been destroyed.

Xinjiang’s Uyghur population, which is mainly Muslim, has also been in the international spotlight after authorities started building “reeducation camps” to supposedliy “reform” local Uyghurs. Numerous mosques in Xinjiang have been demolished.

Xi “launched a war against religion” after he took office as president in 2012, said pastor Bob Fu, president of the U.S.-based human rights non-profit ChinaAid.

“Destroying the Yining church is part of Xi’s battle plan against religion,” Fu said.

Sacred Heart received approval from the Yining government in 1993 for its construction and was completed in 2000. The site was picked because it was “less prominent” and farther away from residential areas. Its opening was well attended by government officials at the time.

In 2018, ChinaAid reported that parts of the church had been destroyed during “sinicization” of religious buildings and communities. Sacred Heart had to rip out cross symbols, take down domes and remove statues of saints, but still it was not enough. As the surrounding area is being developed, the land has become more valuable and the church more visible in the local community.

“For many years, the Communist Party has targeted Xinjiang, Ningxia, Tibet and other western provinces as ‘special regions’ for religious persecution,” Fu said. These provinces had many ethnic minorities, most of whom were Muslim. “Xi forbids ethnic minorities to be religious. Whoever decides to become a believer will be severely punished.”

The rise of large reeducation camps in Xinjiang extends the policies of religious persecution.

Communist China had a long history of persecuting Christians, Russian commentator Alexei Nikolsky said. The authorities would demolish churches, remove symbols of the cross, arrest believers and ministers, and ban religious gatherings and Christian literature, he said. This has greatly tarnished China’s reputation in Eastern European countries where there are strong religious communities.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play