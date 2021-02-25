Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday lauded the work of his own Communist Party for lifting the country out of “absolute poverty” for the first time and rescuing nearly 100 million people from destitution since he took office eight years ago.

Eradicating extreme poverty in China is a major policy drive of Xi’s tenure, and touting the success of his efforts will help him build up momentum for a possible third term in office, according to a Hong Kong-based political analyst.

Some 98.99 million rural residents had been lifted out of impoverishment under current standards of defining poverty, Xi said at a Beijing “commendation ceremony” that praised “fighters against poverty.”

They formed part of some 770 million residents in the countryside who had improved their lives since the mainland Chinese economy started opening up some 40 years ago, the top party chief said. Such a pace of poverty eradication had helped the nation achieve the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule, Xi said.

Hailing it as a “miracle,” Xi declared that the achievement would “go down in history.”

Critics suggest that the party is using a less stringent benchmark to measure poverty compared with international standards, which set the threshold at making less than US$1.90 a day. China’s poverty line stands at a per capita income of 8.81 yuan (US$1.37) a day.

Despite the self-proclaimed glory, Hong Kong-based political analyst Johnny Lau said that a billion people in the country of 1.4 billion were earning below 2,000 yuan per month, including 600 million who were getting less than 1,000 yuan.

Lau said that while China was by no means a prosperous country, Xi was trying to use his declaration to build momentum for his attempt at a third term after his 10-year tenure ended in 2022.

Another analyst, mainland-based Wu Qiang, said that the declaration of poverty eradication was a tool used by the party to counter international criticism over human rights abuses in Xinjiang and the erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong.

A third analyst, Willy Lam, agreed, saying that Xi would use the lifting of masses out of poverty as a major achievement to mark the centennial anniversary of the party’s founding this year.

According to Xi, China has spent some 1.6 trillion yuan on poverty alleviation in the past eight years and some 1,800 people have lost their lives for this cause.

