Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed 7.2% lower this week, following a global sell-off in shares triggered by a hike in U.S. bond yields.

The 52-constituent benchmark extended losses in Friday’s afternoon trading session, falling 1,093 points to close at 28,980.

The decline followed a jump overnight in the 10-year treasury yield to a one-year high of 1.6% on concern that inflation will return earlier than expected. After years of low or even negative global interest rates, the rise in yields signals increased borrowing costs for companies and lures investors away from higher-risk equities.

China Resources Land, and Hong Kong and China Gas were the only two shares that closed higher, up 0.5% and 0.1%, respectively. In the meantime, mainland Chinese delivery major Meituan Dianping saw the biggest loss, down 8% to HK$340.

Technology shares usually bear high valuations relative to earnings and they are prone to sell-offs once the U.S. bond yield increases, said Kwok Ka-yiu from Zhenro Securities, adding that investors should “try to avoid shares that went up with the trend.”

Kwok also noted that this kind of structural consolidation was unlikely to end in one or two days. He suggested investors should take a cue from mainland Chinese money flows, given that there was a net sell-off of HK$20 billion (US$2.58 billion) several days ago.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play