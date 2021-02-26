A university in Hong Kong has announced suspending support to a newly elected students’ union body over “potentially unlawful statements” made by their members about national security.

It also said the new student leaders failed to clarify untrue claims about the school despite repeated cautioning and advice earlier this month.

Students who incited unlawful behavior might face disciplinary action such as suspension of studies or expulsion from the school, the Chinese University of Hong Kong warned.

“The Student Union executive committee members have made false allegations against the university and exploited the campus for their political propaganda, which ran counter to the mission of CUHK and brought the university into disrepute,” the university said in a strongly worded late-night statement issued on Thursday.

Assistance on collecting student fees on behalf of the union would be suspended as a result, the statement said. Other forms of administrative support, as well as the provision of venues for union activities, would also cease until further notice. The new student leaders would be barred from their ex-officio positions on all university committees, it said.

CUHK told the union to register as an independent society or company and to assume its own legal responsibilities.

“The university would not tolerate any behavior on campus that may endanger national security,” the statement said.

The incoming elected student body, named Syzygia, called a press conference in the predawn hours of Friday, saying they regretted and was extremely aggrieved by the university’s statement.

Syzygia chair Isaac Lam said that the university had been objecting to remarks made by the student body in media interviews, and yet had never singled out the offending sentences.

Deputy chair Sharie Ho expressed worries that the police force would obstruct the registration of the students’ union as an independent society, but they would not rule out applying for it.

The student leaders bowed to apologize to their supporters, as they might not be able to provide services that were promised during the election.

Earlier, the 12 executive committee members told Apple Daily that they would uphold their faith in democracy and freedom, and were prepared to be suspended from studies or even be arrested. Lam described their political stance as “localist” during the interview, and said they believed that Hong Kong people should keep up the will to fight for freedom.

In a separate announcement on Thursday, CUHK confirmed withdrawing a request for public funds of HK$1.4 billion (US$180.5 million) to develop a scientific research facility, after lawmakers expressed concern over university management’s handling of protests on campuses.

The funding proposal had been placed on the agenda of the Legislative Council’s finance committee for its meeting on Friday.

The Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau said in its latest paper tabled to the legislature that because of concerns raised by committee members, the government had decided to handle the CUHK project separately.

Pro-establishment lawmakers, including Alice Mak from the Federation of Trade Unions, Priscilla Leung from the Business and Professionals Alliance for Hong Kong and Holden Chow from the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, criticized the university management’s lack of control on campus.

