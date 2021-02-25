A Hong Kong judge on Thursday ordered a senior police inspector to correct low-level English grammatical mistakes in an indictment filed to court before the city’s judiciary became a “laughing stock.”

The hearing, at the Fanling Magistrates’ Court, was meant to get underway on the case of university student Lui Sai-yu, 23, for possessing arms and importing strategic commodities without a license. Police raided his home on Sept. 24 and found a pepper ball launcher, a bulletproof vest, two saber knives, three respirator cartridges and 14 gas masks.

Instead of trying the student, magistrate Kenneth Chan read aloud an English indictment submitted by the police. “One number Pepper Ball, two numbers Pepper Ball,” he said in court, “14 numbers Respirator, 3 numbers canister.”

The indictment showed that the officer in charge of the case was Wong Pak-ki, a senior inspector in the police force’s national security department.

“Even an elementary school student would know ‘one apple’ and ‘two apples.’ I don’t want to see that when the case is brought to the Court of Final Appeal, the Hong Kong judiciary will become the laughing stock among foreign courts,” Chan said.

According to the indictment, other mistakes included “one number Pepper Ball Tactical Compact Pistol and two numbers Pepper Ball Magazine,” “14 numbers Respirator 3 numbers canister,” “one number of saber knife,” and “one number saber knife and one number extendable baton.”

The magistrate adjourned the hearing to April 8. He asked the prosecution to revise the entire document and amend the mistakes.

