China and India stressed the need to restore peace in the countries’ disputed border areas following clashes last year, during a telephone conversation between their foreign ministers on Thursday, Chinese state media reported.

The phone call took up from where the ministers left off on the sidelines of a September summit in Moscow, when they reached a five-point consensus that included continuing with high-level dialogue, disengaging troops and not allowing bilateral differences to escalate into conflict.

In the latest discussion with his Indian counterpart, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said “the rights and wrongs” of last year’s border situation were very clear and that lessons should be learned from the past, the official Xinhua news agency reported late on Thursday night.

Border issues did not constitute the whole story on Sino-India relations, however, and the two countries, both being emerging economies, should join hands to achieve development instead of restraining each other, Xinhua cited Wang as saying.

He called on both sides to cherish the current circumstances, further ease tensions and push for more progress on border negotiations so as to achieve peace and tranquility in the disputed areas, the news report said. The two sides agreed to establish a hotline to exchange views in a timely manner, it said.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s external affairs minister, said that New Delhi hoped to strengthen dialogue and consultation with Beijing, complete the disengagement of troops in border regions as soon as possible and push for de-escalation in order to maintain regional peace, Xinhua reported.

Regarding the phone call, Indian media quoted a Twitter post by Jaishankar that said he had spoken with Wang on Thursday afternoon. The ministers discussed implementation of the September agreement reached in Moscow and emphasized the disengagement and de-escalation of both militaries.

Separately, a drone production company based in Shenzhen, southern China, gave out awards to two staffers for their bravery and contributions to the military amid a fight between Chinese and Indian troops in mid-June last year.

The two employees actively cooperated with the Chinese military on the day of the confrontation and completed their drone reconnaissance mission under severe conditions in the border area, Shenzhen Keweitai Enterprise Development Co said.

They even helped the medical team to rescue injured soldiers and prepared meals, it said.

Keweitai, founded in 1997, develops and manufactures high-level wireless mobile video surveillance systems for applications in law enforcement, the military, farming and commercial uses, such as photography and video graphics, the company’s website shows.

