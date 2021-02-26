Although it meant taking heavy pay cuts and stepping into uncharted territory, Hongkonger Andrew did not think twice about emigrating to Canada with his wife Mille. The young couple, both in their 30s, felt compelled to leave because freedoms were eroding in Hong Kong.

“I don’t think ... the government will ever let you express your own views anymore. We simply should not stay in Hong Kong to become puppets,” Andrew, who now lives in Canada with a student visa, told Apple Daily.

Hong Kong’s population dropped last year for the first time in 17 years, driven by a 10-year high in the number of people leaving the city permanently – 49,900. Many embarked on a new journey overseas, fearing that the Beijing-imposed national security law sounded the death knell for the city’s much-cherished freedoms.

For Andrew and Mille, moving to Canada meant abandoning jobs that paid HK$50,000 (US$6,446) a month. But the anti-government protests in 2019 and the subsequent official crackdown on activists convinced them that leaving was the only way out.

“The current situation in Hong Kong makes me very worried because I fear that one day I could be targeted for just uttering some words,” he said.

Other Hong Kong emigrants are also feeling the pain of deep pay cuts, such as 40-year-old former social worker Dixon, his wife and their 10-year-old son.

The couple became unemployed after quitting their Hong Kong-based jobs, leaving behind a monthly income of HK$60,000. But moving to Calgary has given them luxuries that they were unable to experience in Hong Kong: more precious family time, less homework for their son, a larger home and a more level playing field for career advancement.

“In the past, we in Hong Kong all believed that as long as you work hard you will find the right path. But this formula does not really work anymore as far as we know,” said Dixon, who is in Canada on a spouse visa, while his wife studies for a Master’s degree.

