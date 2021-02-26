A Japanese gaming company has chosen not to use a Chinese character in a promotional social media post because the character’s components can be read to mean “Xi dies twice”.

Probably because the character might be considered offensive to Chinese President Xi Jinping, the maker of the Ensemble Stars 2 decided not to use it on its Weibo account in references to a fictional person in the game named Takamine Midori.

The Japanese company used Chinese characters for the name Takamine, but chose to write Midori in an alphabetical script instead of using the appropriate Chinese character, “cui.”

“Cui” consists of three components: two meaning “Xi” and one meaning “die.” Chinese netizens speculated that the decision to avoid cui was related to sensitivities about the Chinese president.

The Japanese company explained on Weibo that cui was avoided for a “special reason,” and asked for people’s understanding.

Last year, some Chinese netizens started to post messages on Weibo about “praying for cui”, meaning praying for Xi to die. The relevant topics have since been banned, and the accounts who posted or shared the topics were barred from further posting.

The character cui itself was not banned from searches, but search results show only the names of people and places that contain the characters, instead of topics related to praying for Xi’s death. Nor have posts including the name Takamine Midori, in Chinese characters, been banned.

Online commentators have wondered if the jade market would be affected by the sensitivity around the cui character, since it is part of a word that means jade.

Tom Xue, a U.S.-based YouTuber who has uploaded several videos satirizing Xi, has commented that Chinese people can only use their imagination to indirectly speak out against the government, as they live in a highly repressive political environment.

The censorship of the character cui has made some people think of similar restrictions during imperial dynasties, when emperors’ names could not be spoken directly, according to France-based Chinese activist and filmmaker Wang Longmeng. Such displays of power show only that Xi is weak and must resort to tighter controls to suppress the people’s discontent, Wang added.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play