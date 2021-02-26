A Chinese village famous for its business success is not going bankrupt, officials have said after videos emerged on social media of apparent runs on banks by worried villagers seeking to withdraw their savings.

Huaxi is an industrialised village in eastern China that has turned its whole community into a commercial enterprise. It has long been dubbed the country’s richest village for its business successes, led by government efforts.

Authorities often use Huaxi to showcase the benefits of effective Communist Party leadership.

But the new videos, which went viral on Thursday, showed hundreds of people lined up outside a building in Huaxi. Some netizens claimed these were local residents who wanted to withdraw their savings from an official financial institution, although officials denied there was any financial crisis.

“It was a rumor that resulted in many people coming to us to collect money,” an unnamed official was quoted by Apple Daily as saying.

One villager quoted by the newspaper claimed that he had invested for years in high-yield investment products offered by the village authorities and promising 10% annual returns. But his recent dividend payment amounted to only a 0.5% return, he said.

Huaxi is known for its luxurious villas and a 72-storey skyscraper – both highly unusual for such a small town. But Huaxi was grappling with increasing debt before the alleged bank runs this week, according to some reports.

The main publicly listed company associated with the village, Jiangsu Huaxicun, admitted last year that it was expecting a financial loss of between 390 million yuan (US$60.34 million) and 435 million yuan for an unspecified reason.

