A COVID-19 scare is battering the mainland’s trade in imported Chilean cherries after officials found traces of coronavirus on cherries whose origin has not been revealed, causing enormous losses for merchants.

Although the source of the contaminated cherries has not been identified, Chilean imports are particularly vulnerable since 90% of that country’s cherry exports go to China. Chile is denying that its exported cherries are contaminated with the coronavirus.

Cherry sales in China have dropped drastically while prices have plummeted recently to as low as 9.9 yuan per catty (about US$3 per kilogram). This is the biggest drop recorded since Santiago and Beijing reached a free-trade agreement allowing cherry imports into China 14 years ago.

The festive-looking red fruit is a popular choice for gifts during the Lunar New Year. For this year’s celebrations, about 330,000 tonnes of cherries were imported into China, according to Apple Daily, up from 230,000 tonnes a year earlier.

But the January discovery of COVID-19 virus on cherries caused a scare on social media, dealing a heavy blow to Chilean imports.

Local industry insiders quoted by Apple Daily suggested that demand for the Chilean fruit may have peaked anyway because of the improved quality of locally produced cherries, and Chilean growers may have to look for markets in Europe and America to drive sales.

