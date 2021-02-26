Dozens of Hongkongers lined up at the five community vaccine centers to receive COVID-19 shots as health authorities kicked off a mass, free-of-charge inoculation program on Friday.

Crowds started to appear before 8 a.m., apparently ignoring government warnings that jabs would only be given by appointment.

The five centers — at the Central Library in Causeway Bay, Kwun Chung Sports Center in Jordan, Yuen Wo Road Sports Center in Sha Tin, Tin Fai Road Sports Center in Tin Shui Wai and Kowloon Bay Sports Center — are open from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Vaccinations are also available at the 18 general outpatient clinics run by the Hong Kong Hospital Authority.

Currently, only vaccines produced by China’s Sinovac are available, since the first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — developed jointly by the United States and Germany — has reportedly been delayed until Saturday.

People must book online to arrange a time slot for a jab. The government has also announced that online registration for slots between mid- and late March will begin next Monday. Meanwhile, private clinics will start to administer the Sinovac vaccines as early as next Tuesday. Details will be released on the government’s webpage next week.

The 70,000 slots for the first two weeks of the program were filled on Feb. 23, the first day of online registration, the government said earlier.

Cross-border workers such as flight crew and logistics personnel, staffers at residential care homes for the elderly and the disabled and people over 60 years old are being given priority. Those above 70 can also bring two others with them.

A chef surnamed Lau accompanied his father and mother, both in their 70s, for a shot. He was confident in the China-developed Sinovac vaccines, he said, and hoped it would let him travel to mainland China sooner.

The citywide inoculation scheme was a “very important step” in countering the COVID-19 pandemic, said former Hong Kong health minister Ko Wing-man.

Ko also reminded those who have received the injection to take adequate preventive measures as usual and not to lower their guard.

