Hong Kong pro-democracy activists spent Saturday with their families amid looming uncertainty over whether they would be detained indefinitely the following day, over their participation in an unofficial primary election last year.

Central and Western district councilor Fergus Leung told Apple Daily that he felt “uneasy and even fearful” when he received the police’s phone call telling him to report to the station on Sunday.

Expecting the worst outcome, Leung said he planned to spend time with his family and friends on Saturday, and would also revisit his alma mater, the University of Hong Kong.

“It shows Hong Kong has completely entered an era of white terror,” Leung said. “No matter how moderate you are, you will become the next person to be politically persecuted.”

Meanwhile, Power for Democracy, a platform coordinating the participation of pro-democracy candidates in Hong Kong’s elections, disbanded on Saturday.

The platform’s coordination work had completed its historical task, convenor Andrew Chiu said in a statement, which also mentioned that the change came “in response to the latest developments in Hong Kong’s situation and in a new era for the political scene.”

Chiu is among the 52 activists scheduled to report to the police tomorrow.

“We will continue to serve Hong Kong society in the future through different means, abiding by the law and preserving Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability under the framework of the Basic Law, the national security law and one country, two systems,” Chiu added.

Former Civic Party lawmaker Kwok Ka-ki said on social media that building a city, making its system work and defending the rule of law, justice and equality was not easy, and he was therefore even more moved that Hong Kong people, through their diligence, had slowly developed a global financial center.

Kwok added that, even if he doesn’t know when the hard days would end, he believed justice would come one day.

Another activist, social worker Hendrick Lui, said he was asked by a local resident when he would be setting up his next street station in the area, and he had to force himself not to say: “I may not have a next time.” Instead, he simply said that he didn’t know.

The 52 activists arrested by national security police in January and accused of subversion were told to report to various police stations on Sunday, five weeks earlier than their originally scheduled reporting date in April.

Although the reason for the change is unclear, many activists predicted that the police would begin prosecution tomorrow, meaning that the activists would likely be detained for months during the legal proceedings.

