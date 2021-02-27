The incoming student union of the Chinese University of Hong Kong withdrew their controversial election manifesto on Saturday, one day after the university cut ties with the group for its “potentially unlawful statements” on national security.

In a Facebook message posted in the early hours of Saturday, the cabinet-elect known as Syzygia announced the withdrawal of the manifesto and deleted the remaining content from its Facebook page. More than 300 Facebook users left comments expressing support for the group despite the withdrawal.

When contacted by Apple Daily, deputy chair of Syzygia Sharie Ho said the group would explain their decision to withdraw their manifesto later.

Syzygia had made a concession in order to break the deadlock, said Yau Tsim Mong district councillor Ben Lam, adding that he hoped that there would now be room for negotiation and discussion with the school management. Lam is a former member of CUSU.

Lam added that according to the Chinese University of Hong Kong Ordinance, the university Senate must include the president of the student union and a legislative amendment would be needed to change that. Otherwise, the move would violate the ordinance and could be challenged by judicial review, he said.

The new student leaders would be barred from their ex-officio positions on all university committees, CUHK said on Thursday. CUHK also told the union to register as an independent society or company and to assume its own legal responsibilities.

In the current political environment, it would be difficult for Syzygia to register with the authorities and become an independent organization, Lam said.

Groups in Hong Kong can register with the police under the Societies Ordinance, a law which was used in 2018 to ban the operation of a pro-Hong Kong independence political party, the Hong Kong National Party.

“The Student Union executive committee members have made false allegations against the university and exploited the campus for their political propaganda, which ran counter to the mission of CUHK and brought the university into disrepute,” the university said in a strongly worded late-night statement issued on Thursday.

