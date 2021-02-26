The chair of the new pro-Beijing Bauhinia Party denied he had any plans to run for election to the Legislative Council or ambitions to become chief executive, describing himself as a layman when it came to politics.

Li Shan, a banker and cofounder of the pro-Beijing party, told an online event organized by the Foreign Correspondents’ Club on Friday that he was “very naive in Hong Kong politics.”

At the start of his talk, Li said Hong Kong people cannot afford housing, lack opportunities and that the divide between the rich and poor was huge. Hong Kong needs a strong leader to restore hope for an even brighter future, he said.

The core ideal of the Bauhinia Party, which has a state aim to sign up 250,000 members, was to maintain and expand the “one country, two systems” principle, and to secure it for 50 more years after 2047, he said. His party would strive for core values of Hong Kong, such as democracy, freedom and the rule of law, but added that there are necessary conditions, including stability, social justice and economic prosperity.

The Bauhinia Party is a new force in politics that reflects a new political reality, he said. It hoped to serve all Hongkongers, regardless of their political views, Li said. Anyone who wishes to build a better Hong Kong, extend the “one country, two systems” principle, support the Basic Law — Hong Kong’s de facto constitution — and the Chinese constitution would be welcomed to join, he added.

Li was a board director at Credit Suisse and a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

During the session, he denied being a member of the Chinese Communist Party. He was proposing solutions for Hong Kong through forming a party, but it did not mean he himself was a solution, he said.

Li described himself as a passive person, and said he had no plans to proactively join the race for Legislative Council and chief executive in the foreseeable future. But his party would throw its support behind a suitable chief executive candidate, he added. The Bauhinia Party plans to raise funds to develop a think tank, Li said.

While Chief Executive Carrie Lam could have done better, her poor performance was not solely down to personal failings, he said, adding that this underscored the need for structural reforms.

Former Democratic Party chair and lawmaker Emily Lau asked Li for his views on the disqualification of lawmakers, and whether Beijing would exclude democrats from the legislature.

Li said he did not have any specific knowledge about that issue, but said he believed Beijing welcomed talent and would not conduct vetting.

He also said he had no details about rumored changes in Hong Kong’s political system, but he hoped reforms would make it better.

