Hong Kong police were blocked from obtaining passwords to computers and other devices seized during a raid on Apple Daily’s office last year, during a court hearing on Friday.

Police were in court seeking to overturn a High Court ruling last November, which allowed Apple Daily to seek legal advice before handing over passcodes to police. That ruling took into account that the devices might contain protected journalistic materials or legally confidential documents that were seized during the high-profile raid last August.

Deputy director of public prosecutor Jonathan Man, representing the police, on Friday asked the court to alter November’s decision and to compel Apple Daily to hand over the passwords.

Man argued that the newspaper’s founder, Jimmy Lai, has since been charged with a national security offence while two senior executives have been charged with other offences. This is a change of circumstances that makes it necessary for the police to assess files contained in the seized devices, Man said.

Man added that Lai and the executives were no longer merely suspects, but defendants in criminal cases.

Senior counsel Simon Westbrook, for Next Digital, which publishes Apple Daily, disputed that the circumstances have changed materially, noting that the police would naturally expect to launch a prosecution after making arrests.

Lawyers for Apple Daily’s sister companies, where some of the devices were seized, argued that the prosecution should have obtained enough evidence before laying charges. Police have failed to show evidence that files in the seized devices would help their investigations, they said.

In rejecting the police’s request, High Court Judge Wilson Chan said the laying of criminal charges against Lai and two other senior executives would not alter the court’s previous ruling on the seized items.

The court is not empowered – under the Basic Law, the national security law or the police ordinance – to compel defendants to hand over passcodes , Chan said.

