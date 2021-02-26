Chinese President Xi Jinping bewildered many listeners during a televised speech on Thursday when he paused awkwardly for several seconds before uttering an unintelligible slang phrase.

Xi was addressing a conference with a speech summing up China’s poverty relief work, reading from a script that stressed the importance of focusing on details and avoiding bureaucratic red tape.

After warning against negligence, Xi looked down at his script, paused for about three seconds, then uttered a phrase that can be translated as “spread pepper on noodles” – a slang expression that many mainland Chinese listeners found unintelligible.

The footage was captured and uploaded onto the video-sharing platform YouTube, which drew comments from many internet users who said Xi’s phrase was frustratingly unclear.

Some mocked Xi, saying that even he didn’t know what he was talking about. “You can’t be that harsh to a primary school pupil,” one of them said, implying that Xi was talking like a child. Many people in China jokingly refer to Xi as a primary school pupil because of the gaps in his knowledge.

It turns out that “spread pepper on noodles” is mainland Chinese slang used to describe a failure to solve problems due to a lack of concentration of effort and resources.

Xi’s lengthy pause also surprised internet users, although some recalled that this is not the first time Xi has puzzled listeners, making his speech a subject of comment on the mainland.

Media reports recalled that Xi perplexed a group of officials during a meeting last year about efforts to halt COVID-19, when he said “all people in the country cheer for hot dry noodles.”

At the same meeting, he also cited a line that was later found to have originated from a supporter of Hong Kong’s anti-extradition bill protests, even though Xi had meant to praise his heroes.

Xi likes to display his knowledge of ancient Chinese poetry, but some of his citations have had negative associations that are quite the opposite of their surface meanings.

In one case Xi cited the lines from a classic Chinese text “Time does not stay. Seasons run like rivers”, to mark the eve of the Lunar New Year in 2019. But the original text soon moved on to lament the destruction of knowledge and demise of intellects in China.

During a meeting with Pacific countries in 2014, Xi quoted two lines from an ancient poem to suggest that seeds sowed in the spring could result in abundant harvests in the autumn. But the poem ends by blaming high taxation for stripping farmers of their income and causing them to die of hunger.

