China’s shift toward an aging population is accelerating, with the number of people over 60 forecast to exceed 300 million in the next five years and pensioners supported by a rapidly shrinking labor pool, a government minister said.

The working population will drop by 35 million over the period, according to You Jun, a vice minister of Human Resources and Social Security.

The major demographic transition was due to the impact of the country’s years of reforms and opening up, creating a clear issue over the nation’s relatively low retirement age. Average life expectancy was 77.3 years old in 2019, with that of the rapidly growing urban population reaching 80. People of 60 or above constituted 18.1% of the population in 2019, You said.

It was common globally to delay retirement, with most major economies having a retirement age of 65, You said. China’s retirement age ranges from 50 to 60 for different people.

China has turned from a mildly aging society to a medium aging society, which would have a profound influence on its development, You said.

The working population has been falling since 2012, with the annual decrease rising every year as well, You said.

Tackling the challenges of an aging population by establishing a multilevel and sustainable pension system is a major priority, he said. The first level of basic pensions is well established, and the preliminary rollout of a second level comprising corporate and work annuities has been achieved, according to You.

While authorities have yet to propose the third level of the system, discussions are under way and this would be proposed and implemented as soon as possible, You said.

His ministry was looking into reforms with relevant departments in reference to foreign models and Chinese characteristics, You added.

