The Hong Kong government is still aiming to hold the Legislative Council election on Sept. 5, constitutional minister Erick Tsang said on Saturday.

The election was originally scheduled for September last year, but the government postponed it for 12 months, blaming the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tsang’s comment came after Beijing’s top Hong Kong affairs official Xia Baolong said only patriots should rule Hong Kong, and the city’s election systems must change.

The Hong Kong government is yet to know when the central government will make decisions on changing the election system, and is still working towards an election on Sept. 5, Tsang told a radio talk show.

He said there had been people in the past who were not real patriots that had entered the establishment through elections, which caused many chaotic scenes. This meant the election system must be improved and it was reasonable for the central government to do so, Tsang said.

When asked if election nominees must love China and love the Chinese Communist Party, Tsang said the Chinese constitution stated that socialism is the basic system of the country, and the leadership by the Communist Party of China is the defining feature. At the borderline, people must accept and respect this, he said, and that people can have different political views but they cannot try to destroy the system.

After being pressed on whether the Hong Kong government would consult the public over political reform, Tsang said the government would cooperate fully once the central government has made a decision. If local legislations are required, the Hong Kong government would help the public or the Legislative Council to understand the changes, so that the public would accept it, he said.

