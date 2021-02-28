Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday called for persistence in defending the island’s democratic and free system as her administration commemorated the violent killing of thousands of civilians 74 years ago by the then Kuomintang government.

The horrific event in 1947, known as the “228 incident,” was the starting point of almost four decades of martial law that silenced generations of elites and dissidents on the island, Tsai said during a ceremony held in Kaohsiung.

On Feb. 28 that year, protesters gathered in Taipei to call for the arrests of agents from the Tobacco Monopoly Bureau who killed a woman during a crackdown on contraband cigarettes the previous day. The protests soon spread to other parts of Taiwan, and the then Kuomintang government responded by deploying troops in a bloody suppression of demonstrators.

Tsai stressed that Taiwan should learn from the tragedy and firmly protect human rights and defend democracy and freedom to avoid history from repeating. These values could not be compromised, she said.

She also praised Taiwanese people for having continued to fight for democracy and freedom during the period of “white terror” martial law the Kuomintang implemented after the 228 crackdown.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai called the 228 incident a heartbreaking chapter in Taiwan’s history. He compared it with Hong Kong’s ongoing suppression of human rights and said that Taiwanese people would throw their support behind Hongkongers in their fight for freedom.

