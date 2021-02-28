Reform of the civil service’s job-promotions system could become part of Beijing’s push for patriots to govern Hong Kong, sources said, as a state media campaign against a senior official continued.

High-level sources in political circles speculated that recent state media attacks against the promotion of Vivian Lau, the new permanent secretary of food and health, were not simply about her position but were intended to target the entire promotions system for senior civil servants.

Improving the system for appointing the city’s chief executive and principal officials by the central government was among five points raised in 2019 at the fourth plenary session of the Chinese Communist Party’s 19th Central Committee, but it hasn’t yet been followed up on, the sources said.

Lau was featured Sunday on a prominent page of state-owned newspaper Ta Kung Pao, which also featured interviews with multiple National People’s Congress delegates. The delegates said that the current promotions system for Hong Kong civil servants had problems and needed to be reformed.

Lau was also on the paper’s front page on Saturday in an article that accused her of tolerating protest artwork and removing patriotic placards from public places when she was director of the food and environmental hygiene department in 2019.

The paper questioned how a “double standards director” getting promoted matched the government’s principle of “patriots governing Hong Kong.”

Under the Basic Law, Hong Kong’s chief executive and government department heads are appointed by the central government in Beijing, but the promotions of senior civil servants working under department heads are managed by the Hong Kong government.

New People’s Party lawmaker Regina Ip came to Lau’s defense yesterday, saying that “Cultural Revolution-style” attacks against her should stop.

Ip also said that, from what she knew, Lau was an administrative officer with a very good reputation, and her ability to analyze and write documents was also very strong.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play