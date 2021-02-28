In Hong Kong’s latest crackdown of dissidents, 47 prominent pro-democracy activists, including legal scholar Benny Tai, former lawmaker Au Nok-hin, district councillors Jimmy Sham and Andrew Chiu, are remanded in custody over alleged subversion of state power. They will be taken to court on Monday.

39 males and eight females, aged between 23 to 64, were charged with one count of “conspiracy to commit subversion,” according to a government statement. They are among the 53 opposition figures picked up by national security agent in early January for taking part in the pro-democracy camp’s primaries for the since-postponed Legislative Council election.

But the police did not lay any charge against American lawyer John Clancey, Democratic Party’s James To and Roy Kwong, nurses Cyrus Lau, Ricky Yuen and Joseph Lee, disability rights advocate Lee Chi-young and ethnic minorities social worker Jeffrey Andrews.

The move came after the police on Friday required 53 pro-democracy activists to bring forward their visits to the police station to Sunday, more than a month earlier than scheduled.

The charge alleged that the 47 people violated Article 22(3) of Beijing’s national security law for Hong Kong by conspiring and conspiring with others with the intent to subvert state power.

By organizing, planning, carrying out or participating in a conspiracy to promote, carry out or participate in a conspiracy, by threatening to use force or other unlawful means, these people intented to abuse the powers and functions entrusted to them under the Basic Law if they were elected to the Legislative Council.

People who committed the offence of “subversion” of a grave nature could be sentenced to life imprisonment, or imprisonment of not less than ten years, according to the security legislation.

A person who actively participated in the offence shall be sentenced to not less than three years but not more than 10 years, while other participants shall be sentenced to not more than three years jail term, short-term detention or restriction.

