A food delivery worker has accused Hong Kong police of setting a trap after he said officers asked him to read out protest slogans from cards inside his wallet, which potentially incriminated him under the national security law.

The worker for Foodpanda identified as Chiu said he was going out to shop on Friday night and saw a police van near the Ancillary Facilities Block at Tin Yan Estate in Tin Shui Wai parked for a long time. He walked near the van and tried to take shots of the inside of the van, and raised suspicion of officers who emerged from the van to search him.

In a video spanning 32 seconds Chiu provided to Apple Daily, four officers surrounded him with one in uniform holding his wallet, and took out two cards with slogans “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times” and “Five demands not one less.” The officer asked if they belonged to him and told him not to keep those anymore.

In the video, the officer then asked him to read out the slogans, to which Chiu refused fearing that it may violate the national security law for promoting independence. The officer demanded Chiu to read them out again saying that he did not understand the words.

Chiu told Apple Daily that the officer’s behavior was problematic and accused him of knowingly violating the law to incite him to read out the slogan, so that he would violate the national security law for subversion. He planned to make a complaint and wished to publicize the incident so that others would not face the same situation.

The Police Public Relations Bureau told Apple Daily that officers were patrolling in the area at 9:38 p.m. on Friday and found a suspicious man walking around a police van, while taking photos of the vehicle’s interior. Officers searched the man and found no suspicious activity, before allowing the man to leave.

The bureau did not comment on matters surrounding the slogans, adding that members of the public could file complaints if they believed they were treated unfairly.

Last month, Chiu was also searched by an officer who found cards with protest slogans inside his wallet. The officer asked Chiu if he knew about the national security law and what were the words on the cards. Chiu was later charged with stealing a Foodpanda takeaway bag — which Chiu maintained was his own — as well as assaulting a police officer.

