Pro-Beijing heavyweight Rita Fan has suggested that Hong Kong’s district councilors — a majority of whom belong to the pro-democracy camp — be excluded from the small-circle committee responsible for selecting the city’s chief executive.

Fan, a former member of China’s top lawmaking body, also proposed that candidates for Hong Kong’s legislature should be nominated by the same 1,200-member election committee that picks the city’s leader. That would ensure the patriotism of candidates taking part in future elections, she said.

Fan was speaking at a two-day symposium in Shenzhen, where Beijing is soliciting opinions to “improve Hong Kong’s electoral system” and to ensure that the city is governed by patriots. The event was also attended by Xia Baolong, the head of Beijing’s top office on Hong Kong and Macao affairs.

Speaking after the meeting, Fan said the “chaos” in Hong Kong was caused by the election of “non-patriots with ill intent and those who want to use foreign powers to destroy Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability.”

In 2017, district councilors took up 117 seats in the election committee. Fan said that the seats should instead be allocated to local members of China’s top advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, as the district council was not an “organ of political power.”

Democrats won an overwhelming majority in the District Council in November 2019, with only one out of 18 district councils controlled by the pro-establishment camp.

Fan also suggested that the five functional constituency “super seats” in the Legislative Council be abolished and the existing geographical constituencies be broken down.

Last week, Xia declared that Hong Kong’s electoral system must be reformed so that those who “oppose China and disrupt Hong Kong” would not be put in positions of power.

His views were echoed by Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, who wrote on Sunday that “patriots governing Hong Kong” is a fundamental principle of “one country, two systems” that must be obeyed.

The concept was “natural and reasonable” and represented the “minimal requirement” under Hong Kong’s constitutional order, Cheung wrote on his blog.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play