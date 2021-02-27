A debt-ridden Chinese semiconductor factory in Wuhan is getting rid of hundreds of employees after lying idle for more than a year, a setback in China’s dreams of turning the city into a leading, high-tech chipmaking hub.

Staffers of the Wuhan Hongxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Company said they started receiving a resignation note on Friday from management on WeChat, according to JW Insights, a Chinese website that publishes news and data on the semiconductor industry.

Wuhan HSMC, just three years into operation, is a 128 billion yuan (US$19.8 billion) project brought in by the city government.

“Based on the company’s current situation, the company has no plans to resume work and production. After consideration, the company has come to a decision. All employees are required to resign by the end of Feb. 28, 2021, and to complete all resignation procedures by March 5, 2021, before getting off work; those on leave can complete the process online,” the message read.

Sources told JW Insights that the message was sent to a WeChat group of at least 240 employees. There was no mention of severance payments.

The now-abandoned HSMC project throws cold water on China’s ambition to become self-sufficient in semiconductors, especially as the United States has banned firms from supplying chips to technological giant Huawei on cybersecurity risks.

“I didn’t think HSMC would die so quickly. Before, there were rumors that companies like Xiaomi and Huawei would take over it,” one employee told JW Insights.

HSMC was founded in 2017 with the aim of transforming Wuhan into a chipmaking hub. It was meant to build 14 and 7 nanometre chip production lines that could manufacture up to 30,000 chips a month.

At its peak, the company had 2,000 employees before things began to go downhill in late 2019, when construction of the plant came to a standstill.

The employee told JW Insights that they had planned to restart the project in March 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic derailed those plans. By last June, rumors about HSMC being unable to sign contracts or make payments had begun to circulate among employees, the staffer said.

In the same year, the local government said in a report that the project had been suspended due to financial difficulties as well as funding gaps exacerbated by the pandemic. The government deleted the report soon after it received wide coverage from local media.

