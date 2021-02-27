A senior Hong Kong government official was called out on the front page of state media outlet Ta Kung Pao for practicing double standards, in a rare show of criticism from a newspaper normally seen as supportive of the establishment.

Vivian Lau, who was appointed permanent secretary for food and health last week, was said to have tolerated political placards made by “black-clad rioters” while quickly removing similar “patriotic” placards from pro-China individuals.

Lau was the director of food and environmental hygiene during the mass 2019 protests, which featured “Lennon Walls” full of protest artwork across various districts in Hong Kong. Although Lau’s department had the authority to remove such displays, many Lennon Walls remained intact for months during the protests.

On Saturday, Ta Kung Pao expressed surprise on its front page that a “director with double standards has actually been promoted” and questioned how this promotion matched the government’s principle of “patriots governing Hong Kong.”

Senior civil servants should also have their personnel files reviewed by the Chinese government’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office and its Liaison Office, according to a commentary on the same front page by Andrew Fung, former information coordinator for the Chief Executive’s Office.

Fung proposed handing over the personnel files of 700 administrative officers in Hong Kong’s civil service, “to allow the two offices to clearly grasp the background and past accomplishments of this group of people responsible for governing Hong Kong.”

He further suggested that in the future, promotions of administrative officers should be subject to background checks by the Office for Safeguarding National Security, which was Beijing’s national security office in Hong Kong, and then passed to the other two offices for approval.

In January, all civil servants received official notice to sign a declaration pledging loyalty to the government and the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, within four weeks. Those who failed to do so could be dismissed, the government said.

New People’s Party lawmaker Regina Ip came to Lau’s defense, saying that, from what she knew, Lau was an administrative officer with a very good reputation and her ability to analyze and write documents was also very strong.

“Some people may be dissatisfied with the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department and unhappy that it didn’t handle Lennon Walls in 2019, but everyone should focus on the issue. I oppose personal attacks,” Ip said.

Ip also disagreed with the suggestion that Beijing’s offices should have a say in the promotion of administrative officers, as such decisions should be made at the highest levels of the Hong Kong government.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play