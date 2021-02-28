Chinese dissidents face increased surveillance and possible house arrest in Beijing next week, as the country’s political elite gather for the “two sessions” — the annual meetings of China’s legislature and leading advisory body.

Independent journalist Gao Yu was told by police that “national security agents will definitely make house calls” in the days leading up to the politically sensitive event, according to a Voice of America report.

In the past, dissidents have been taken on trips away from Beijing during the two sessions, but the practice will not continue this year due to public health and financial concerns, Gao said.

This year’s two sessions — which refer to the overlapping meetings of the National People’s Congress, the country’s legislature, and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference — are expected to start on March 4.

Xu Yan, wife of human rights lawyer Yu Wensheng, said that she was monitored by national security agents for around 20 days during last year’s two sessions. She said that the monitoring will likely continue this year.

Jiang Jiawen, a petitioner from the northeastern Chinese province of Liaoning, said he was picked up in Beijing on Friday, and confined to his temporary accommodation by police, who gave no official reason.

Chinese president Xi Jinping is expected to further consolidate his power in the upcoming two sessions. Xi will expand the criteria of top cadres who must make an annual in-person work report to him and the party leadership, according to China News Service.

