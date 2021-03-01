No sooner were they back on campus after the isolation of COVID-19 clampdowns and China’s elementary school students were boning up on the essentials of the Chinese Communist Party’s history, mainland media reported on Monday.

The study sessions would help consolidate the recognition of the Chinese Communist Party regime and ingrain loyalty among the country’s younger generations, the reports said.

As the semester began on Monday, up to 35,000 students in Beijing tuned in to a live broadcast of a lecture, while some schools also invited party members and alumni to give seminars on the party’s history, said state-run Beijing News.

Elementary schools in the eastern provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui also kicked off with history lessons on the party.

The 100-year anniversary of the establishment of the Chinese Communist Party will be celebrated in a “grandiose” fashion, China’s leader Xi Jinping told a Feb. 1 meeting with representatives from political groups outside of, but tolerated by the Party. Ideological education had to “begin with toddlers,” he told them.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play