Taiwan’s military reserve officers are grappling with outdated and insufficient equipment, a senior officer told Apple Daily, adding that he feared the force would have no way to meet reinforcement needs if it was called for duty.

The officer revealed that reserve units across Taiwan are suffering from medical equipment deficiencies, either due to a lack of or expiration of supplies. He also mentioned shortcomings in communications equipment, quilts and cooking utensils.

The combat-ready officer noted that, if mainland forces invaded the island, the current batch of enlisted officers on active duty in Taiwan was insufficient and would need the support of reserve forces. The speed at which reserve forces could be summoned for support would therefore be a determining factor for victory or defeat, he said.

Taiwan’s Armed Forces Reserve Command said that equipment for reserve forces has been stockpiled according to plan, and due to space constraints, priority has been given to storing sufficient quantities of light and heavy weaponry.

Units that are unable to meet stockpiling requirements can store equipment in warehouses available in each combat area, and equipment can be withdrawn at any time according to needs, the AFRC added.

Meanwhile, former U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates described tensions in the Taiwan Strait as a “very dangerous situation.”

“I think in the broader context of multi-dimensional rivalry between the United States and China, the situation with respect to Taiwan is the one that worries me, and I think, many people, the most,” Gates said.

Speaking to the Washington Post, Gates speculated that Chinese President Xi Jinping may decide that he could seize Kinmen and Matsu, two Taiwan-administered islands that are geographically closer to mainland China, as part of a “nibbling strategy” that may dampen U.S. resolve to defend Taiwan.

“We [the U.S.] ought to think seriously about whether it’s time to abandon our longtime strategy of strategic ambiguity toward Taiwan,” Gates said, adding that Washington should assess whether to make clear to China that, if it took any unprovoked actions against Taiwan, the U.S. would be there to support Taiwan.

At the same time, if Taiwan took action unilaterally “to change the status quo, to go for independence or something like that, they’ll be on their own,” Gates added.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play