Three senior members of the editorial staff of Hong Kong’s public broadcaster are said to have quit in the wake of a damning government report, as the new head started work with a pledge to uphold editorial independence.

Doris Wong, head of RTHK’s public and current affairs section, submitted her resignation on Monday, along with two senior producers from programs “Headliner” and “Hong Kong Story.” Wong had indicated she resigned because of the government’s report last month into RTHK’s structure and management practices, a source said.

“Headliner” producer Liu Wai-ling refused to sign the oath of loyalty to the government that is a new requirement for civil servants, the source said.

Meanwhile, “Hong Kong Story” producer Fong Hiu-shan, whose most recent work focused on the lives of ordinary people during the COVID-19 pandemic, is reportedly the third staffer to resign.

Staff morale was sorely hit by the news, with many in tears, the source said.

RTHK declined to comment on matters involving staff resignations when contacted by Apple Daily.

Meanwhile, the new director of broadcasting, Patrick Li, started work today by promising to guarantee editorial independence while at the same time fulfilling editorial responsibilities.

Li said that his most important task after taking office was to ensure that the broadcaster abides by its charter, which sets out its remit and standards, and guarantees the broadcaster its independence. He said he was honored to have been appointed as director of broadcasting and he hopes to guide staff in fulfilling the charter.

He refused to comment on the dispute involving reporter Nabela Qoser, saying that he would not comment on individual cases.

The RTHK Programme Staff Union said they would judge Li by his actions rather than his words, and would continue to pay close attention to Qoser’s case.

Union chairwoman Gladys Chiu said she hoped that Li would value the voices of RTHK staff and urged him to defend the existing promotion system. Chiu added that she believed she would meet with Li sometime this month.

Qoser, known for her tough questioning of government officials at press conferences, accepted an unusually short 120-day contract in January following the termination of her three-year civil service contract. An investigation into her conduct, previously thought to be concluded, was reopened last October.

