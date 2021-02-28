American lawyer John Clancey said he had no fear as he walked into a Hong Kong police station on Sunday to find out whether he would be charged with subversion in a case involving more than 50 activists.

Clancey was one of the few to not face immediate prosecution, with his bail being extended until his next date for reporting to the police on May 4.

Clancey had served as treasurer for Power for Democracy, a group that coordinated the participation of pro-democracy candidates in Hong Kong elections, including last year’s unofficial primary, which is the focus of the police’s investigation.

As he entered the police station on Sunday, he told reporters that he had “no fear at the moment” of losing his freedom. He also showed them a copy of “Humankind: A Hopeful History” by Rutger Bregman.

“Even though I am not charged personally, at least at this stage, I will give full support to those who have been charged and will be facing trial,” Clancey said after leaving the station. “From my perspective, they have done nothing wrong.”

Meanwhile, the European Union Office to Hong Kong and Macao said the pressing of charges against the other activists was of “great concern.”

“The nature of these charges makes clear that legitimate political pluralism will no longer be tolerated in Hong Kong,” the office said. “The EU calls for the immediate release of those arrested.”

Power for Democracy announced its dissolution yesterday. Its convenor, Andrew Chiu, expressed gratitude for the concern from Hong Kong people and others in the pan-democracy camp when he arrived at the police station on Sunday.

Chiu added that the city had entered a new era and a new political situation, and he hoped Hong Kong people could take care of themselves in the future.

Of the activists originally arrested under the national security law in January, 47 were charged today with “conspiracy to commit subversion.” Their cases will come before the courts on Monday.

Although the activists can apply for bail, the national security law’s bail provisions make it uncertain whether any of them will be released from pre-trial detention.

