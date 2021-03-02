Hongkongers continue to gather at West Kowloon Court in solidarity with the 47 pro-democracy activists facing subversion charges under the national security law, as the hearing continues on Tuesday after a planned overnight session was halted as four of the defendants were hospitalized for exhaustion.

The marathon hearing started on Monday continued until nearly 3 a.m. on Tuesday, before it was resumed at noon.

The prosecution requested a three-month adjournment for further investigation and asked the court to deny bail to all 47 suspects.

Outside the court on Tuesday morning, over 100 people have gathered and queued for seats at the bail hearing. Among them was Sweden’s deputy consul general Joakim Ladeborn, who expressed concerns about the implementation of Beijing’s national security law for Hong Kong. The envoy added that yesterday’s hearing was lengthy.

Around 50 were seen outside the court at around 3 p.m., but without chanting protest slogans like yesterday’s crowd. Dozens of police officers arrived shortly and threatened to issue penalties for violating the public gathering ban.

A citizen, surnamed To, said it was his second day visiting the court in a show of support for the 47 opposition figures. He also slammed the prosecution for bringing the group to court before garnering sufficient evidence and trying to detain them in custody.

The regime has gone “insane” and people should voice out, he added.

The 47 are among the 53 prominent opposition figures picked up by national security agents in early January for organizing and taking part in the pro-democracy camp’s primaries for the since-postponed Legislative Council election in July last year.

The group was charged on Sunday with one count of “conspiracy to commit subversion.” They were accused of planning to abuse the powers and functions of elected lawmakers in a bid to paralyze the government and force the Chief Executive to step down.

