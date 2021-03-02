China will issue a report on the “human rights violations” in the United States in 2020, with a focus on their “failed anti-pandemic efforts” soon, state-run Xinhua news agency announced on Monday but without giving a specific publication date.

The 15,000-word report, to be released by China’s State Council Information Office, slams the U.S for being home to less than 5% of the world’s population but accounting for more than a quarter of the global COVID-19 caseload and nearly 20% of related deaths, according to Xinhua.

The long report also accuses the U.S. of witnessing a downward trend in human rights, citing the growing racial discrimination against ethnic minorities. African-Americans are three times more likely to catch the virus than white people and twice as likely to die from it. Black people are also three times more likely than whites to be killed by police, while one in four young Asian-Americans is the target of racial bullying.

Beijing’s research also blasts Washington for turning elections into a one-man show of the wealthy class, and people’s confidence in the country’s democratic system has dropped to the lowest level in 20 years.

The U.S. has yet to release its annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices for 2020.

