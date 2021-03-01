A male nurse who avoided prosecution during Monday’s court proceedings against pro-democracy activists expressed concern about the disappearance of clarity in Hong Kong’s rule of law, and the growing uncertainty about the “red line” of acceptable political activity.

Cyrus Lau said he reported to the police station on Sunday with a heavy heart. Being charged with a national security law crime was the “most frightening place” to be, he said, since the charges could result in between three and 10 years in prison.

The many unclear factors in a national security case, Lau added, also include travel documents being confiscated, a designated judge overseeing the case and potentially not getting a jury trial.

Lau is a nurse who planned to run in the health services functional constituency in last year’s Legislative Council election. He was arrested in January along with 54 others in connection with the unofficial primaries in July 2020, but was one of the few who did not face immediate prosecution on Sunday.

Lau had expected to face charges when he received the phone call from the police summoning him to the station, and had said goodbye to his colleagues, he added.

“I wanted to do something, so I committed myself to politics, wanting to serve Hong Kong in various ways,” Lau said.

Lau said he understood that Hong Kong people had gradually lost hope in the city during the social movements of recent years, and he himself had also had his moments of feeling hopeless and disheartened.

Meanwhile, another arrestee who avoided immediate prosecution, Lee Chi-yung, also had conflicted feelings.

“Even though I don’t have much contact with the others [defendants], I can see we are all doing things together for Hong Kong,” Lee said. “Everyone pays a different price and it’s a very sad thing.”

Lee, a spokesperson for the Association of Parents of the Severely Mentally Handicapped, had planned to run in the Legislative Council election on a pledge to make the city more accessible for wheelchair users.

After his bail was extended, Lee returned to work on Monday. He said many of his colleagues could not understand how he could be suspected of subverting state power when he had participated in the primary election to raise issues affecting the disabled and the elderly.

Lee said he would consider posting videos on YouTube to help the society better understand the living conditions of various social classes.

