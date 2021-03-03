Foreign media outlets that are critical of China do not hate the country, the British envoy stationed in Beijing has said.

British Ambassador to China Caroline Wilson sought to explain how foreign media operated, in a Chinese-language commentary entitled “Does foreign media hate China?”

“International media criticism of Chinese authorities is not China hating,” Wilson wrote in the article, posted on the United Kingdom government’s official account in Weibo, the Chinese’s Twitter-like platform.

She said that a piece of critical reporting could not prove the journalist “doesn’t like this country.” Instead, China should allow more critical coverage as it would play a positive role in the country.

Britain has been in a tense relationship with China for months, notably over its offer of a path to citizenship for Hongkongers. The British media regulator has revoked the television license of Chinese state media CGTN, while Beijing authorities have barred BBC World News from airing on the mainland.

In recent days, Chinese state media had rounded on foreign journalists, accusing them of being “anti-China,” Wilson wrote.

She explained that foreign media worked independently in China and acted as a watchdog on actions of the Beijing government, so as to ensure the public could acquire accurate information and to protect those without a voice.

In Britain, journalists could pose tough questions to politicians and government officials, Wilson said. They were allowed to investigate and report any illegal acts and issues, and to voice out on behalf of the minorities.

Wilson singled out investigative reports done by 30 journalists from Caixin Media, about how the authorities suppressed Dr Li Wenliang, the coronavirus whistleblower, and concealed the fact that the virus could be transmitted from person to person. The reports were well received by the public for identifying problems and pursuing accountability, she wrote.

These reports were critical, but they were not seen as evidence of hatred of Wuhan city or even China, she said.

Wilson said she understood that all in-depth reports done by Caixin, the New Beijing News and Beijing Youth Daily were carried out only under the Chinese government’s approval.

She urged Beijing to open up and to encourage and accept constructive criticism, and hoped that important reports from both foreign and local media could obtain greater recognition in the future.

On Wednesday, Wilson noted on the official Twitter account that Weibo no longer allowed her commentary to be shared.

“Seems like someone doesn’t want my article to be shared,” she wrote, giving the hashtag #defendmediafreedom.

