After three days of marathon hearings for the 47 pro-democracy activists charged with subversion under the national security law, it remains unknown whether the dissidents will be granted bail.

Wednesday’s session was scheduled to commence at noon, but some supporters arrived as early as 8 a.m. to queue for seats at the court hearing.

But they knew they would not be let in the courtroom as only live-streamed observations were allowed. The loved ones of the opposition figures gathered in a separate room arranged by the court, where only one family member of each defendant was permitted.

District councilor Lee Yue-shun’s mother wore a black hat that belonged to her son. “He loves dancing, so he has lots of hats,” she said. The silver haired mother worried about Lee’s academic results when he was younger, but her maternal concerns have changed a lot according to the evolving political climate.

District councilor Sze Tak-loy’s wife has brought along a book written by Occupy Central’s co-leader Chan Kin-man. She said it was recommended by Sze and she wanted to feel how her husband felt when he read the book.

Along with other anxious family members of the 47 advocates, she kept her eyes fixed on the small screens that broadcasted the situation in the courtroom. Microphones were muted due to reporting restrictions until the session began 37 minutes later than scheduled, and the defendants’ images on the screens were as tiny as fingertips.

The court adjourned the hearing at 8:30 p.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play