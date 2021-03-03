A former chief operating officer of Next Digital was allowed bail after being arrested by national security police for alleged fraud this week.

Stephen Ting, 61, was apprehended on Tuesday and bailed out the next day. He did not answer questions from the press.

Ting was the 11th person arrested over the case, which alleged that the suspects breached a land lease by subletting the Next Digital headquarters in Tseung Kwan O between June 2016 and May 2020 without declaring it to the government-run Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation. Next Digital founder Jimmy Lai was among the suspects and was subsequently charged with fraud.

Ting worked at Next Digital for 18 years and resigned in 2015.

Meanwhile, Next Digital chief executive Cheung Kim-hung, who was arrested last year over the same case, reported to Sau Mau Ping police station on Tuesday and had his bail extended after around an hour.

Lai’s sons, Timothy and Ian, who were respectively accused of fraud and of collusion with foreign forces under the national security law, had their bail conditions extended as well, after reporting to police on Tuesday. All three were due to report to the police again in May.

They were arrested last August as more than 200 officers raided Next Digital’s headquarters. Next Digital is the parent company of Apple Daily.

