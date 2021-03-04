French authorities have issued a license to air to China’s state broadcaster. The approval allows China Global Television Network to regain its right to broadcast in Europe, after a U.K. regulator revoked its license last month.

In a meeting on Wednesday, the French media watchdog, the Conseil supérieur de l’audiovisuel (CSA), reviewed and approved Beijing mouthpiece’s application for a broadcasting license, which the regulator received in December last year.

The review only looks at two technical conditions – whether CGTN is broadcasted from a French satellite and via a signal emitted from France. It does not examine the content of the broadcast.

British media regulator Ofcom stripped CGTN of its license last month, after an investigation concluded that it is “ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.”

“These channels can be broadcast freely without prior verification, but the laws related to French audiovisual communication must be respected,” the CSA said in a statement.

According to European Convention on Transfrontier Television signed in 1989, networks that obtain a broadcasting license in one of the signatory countries may air in all other states of the Council of Europe. As a result, the move has reinstated CGTN’s right to broadcast in the U.K.

The CSA has the right to issue fines or suspend the broadcast if the network airs content that instigates hatred or violence, or disrespects human dignity.

Click here for Chinese version

