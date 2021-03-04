Former Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying does not rule out running for Hong Kong’s top post again.

“I’d do anything to serve Hong Kong well and to serve the country,” Leung told Reuters in a recent interview, when asked if he would rule out the possibility of returning to the post.

“I’ve not been exactly sitting on my hands in the past three years,” said Leung, adding that he has been travelling around the world to serve the interests of Hong Kong and China since he stepped down in 2017 after one term in office.

Speaking from Beijing, where he is about to attend the Two Sessions as the vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Leung listed the basic requirements of the position: a Chinese citizen at least 40 years old who has lived in Hong Kong for more than 20 years.

“So, I am among millions of Hong Kong people who are eligible,” he concluded.

Leung, who won the election in 2012 with 689 votes, was Hong Kong’s CEO until 2017. A year before stepping down, he announced that he will not be pursuing a second term due to family reasons. He has remained vocal on social media after his retirement, frequently stirring controversy with his remarks and throwing shades at current leader Carrie Lam.

Leung did not disclose details of potential changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system, which Beijing is reportedly mulling. “The likelihood is that we will use election, but with selection as possible fallback,” he said.

In a video interview with RTHK at the same event, Leung said it makes perfect sense to demand that only “patriots” rule Hong Kong. “If we continue with the current Legislative Council election and the Chief Executive election, it’s very likely to allow foreign governments’ puppets to become Hong Kong’s leaders,” he said.

The election reform was the main issue of concern, he added, expressing the hope that whether or not he will run for Chief Executive should not become a focus at the current stage.

While Leung said he had no intention to run during an interview with RTHK in November last year, he has changed his tone in recent remarks, signaling a possibility that he will throw his hat into the ring.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play