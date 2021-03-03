Hong Kong’s largest prosecution under the national security law will continue into its fourth day on Thursday as the 47 defendants, all pro-democracy figures, await a court ruling on their bail attempts.

Chief Magistrate Victor So adjourned Wednesday’s hearing at around 8:30 p.m. after hearing all the bail applications. At least 10 defendants said they had additional submissions to make, and the magistrate decided that he would reconvene the session at 10 a.m. the next day.

So also said that he would announce the bail results on the same day if all other matters were resolved. The court would also address a request by defense lawyers to remove news reporting restrictions, in force since Monday, on the bail negotiations, the magistrate added.

Earlier on Wednesday, barrister David Ma argued that it was in the public interest for the media to report details of the bail hearing, which would normally be forbidden under the Criminal Procedure Ordinance. Lead prosecutor Maggie Yeung opposed the request.

Starting in the afternoon, many defendants — including Alvin Yeung, Jeremy Tam, Lee Yue-shun, Lam Cheuk-ting, Clarisse Yeung and Gwyneth Ho — told the court that they had decided to do away with defense lawyers.

Yeung, Tam and Kwok Ka-ki, all from the Civic Party, represented themselves and directly addressed the court.

“Five years ago on March 2, I took my oath of office as a Legislative Council member, to fight for the interests of Hongkongers. Five years later on the same day, I am fighting for my own freedom,” said Yeung, himself a barrister.

By night time, the marathon hearing had stretched on for a cumulative 33 hours or so across three days at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts. At least five defendants had been temporarily hospitalized after saying they felt unwell. All have since been discharged except district councilor Andy Chui.

The 47 democracy advocates, aged 23 to 64, were charged with “conspiracy to commit subversion” under the national security law, with prosecutors alleging that they had planned an electoral strategy to cripple the Hong Kong government. The offence carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

The defendants’ health and hygiene became a topic of concern after some of them complained they had not showered or changed their clothes in three days. One of the defendants, Ventus Lau, later confirmed via a note that they were allowed to shower on Tuesday night.

