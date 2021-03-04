A 23-year-old recently sentenced to one year in jail for assaulting several public security officers was reportedly the heir of a Chinese entertainment conglomerate.

Wang Tian-ye, a strategist from Huayi Brothers Media Corp, pleaded guilty to disrupting public service. Wang is thought to be the second son of Wang Zhongjun, the founder and owner of the group.

According to the judgement, the 23-year-old is employed by the media firm as a strategist. He was accused of trespassing into a residential area in Changping district of Beijing and causing damages while intoxicated with alcohol in April last year. He refused to cooperate with public security officers, who arrived at the scene and punched three of them. One officer suffered a facial fracture and an injury to his eye.

The judgement also revealed that Wang holds American citizenship and a master’s degree. A photo circulating online recently depicts the young strategist with the entire family of Wang Zhongjun, prompting speculation about their relationship.

