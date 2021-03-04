More than 5,000 members of China’s top legislature and consultative body have received COVID-19 vaccines locally produced by Sinopharm.

Yu Qingming, a member of the National People’s Congress and chair of Sinopharm, told Xinhua news agency that the mass vaccination showed their “high level of confidence.” The vaccine has a general efficacy of 86%, and 100% efficacy in preventing moderate and severe cases, Yu said.

The company’s top figures tested the vaccine on themselves since March last year, and the level of antibodies developed has remained relatively high after a year of observation, Yu said. The vaccine can also protect people against the South Africa and the United Kingdom variants of the virus, as well as infections caused by mutations.

Sinopharm has already provided 100 million vaccine doses globally, with 60 million doses already administered, according to Xinhua. The firm says the vaccine is suitable for people over 18 years old, with the oldest recipient at almost 100. Sinopharm is also conducting a phase III clinical trial for those aged between three and 17.

Sinopharm plans to produce three billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per year, which would make it the largest producer in the world.

Mainland authorities adopted strict measures to prevent an outbreak during the annual meetings of NPC and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference national committee.

A Taiwanese journalist stationed in Beijing said reporters have to be tested at 6 a.m., and would be provided a vehicle to the meeting venue if they tested negative. Journalists also said that the taking of nasal samples was more invasive compared to previous tests.

Authorities only allowed reporters who were already stationed in the country to cover the event, meaning much fewer journalists were present. In many cases, reporters could only interview people using video, or by text.

