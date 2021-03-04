National security police in Hong Kong have asked multiple current and former senior staffers of Next Digital to give an official statement, including some who have left the publisher for more than two decades.

Officers contacted them over a fraud case in which company founder Jimmy Lai had been charged, some of the people said.

The police approached Next Digital’s non-executive chairperson Yip Yat-kin, former Apple Daily chief editor Stephen Loh, former Next Digital sales and marketing director Morris Ho and a number of current staffers from Next Digital’s administration, purchasing and information technology departments. Next Digital is the parent company of Apple Daily.

Yip, who currently lives in Taiwan, said his family in Hong Kong had recently received a call from the national security police asking to invite him to the police station to make a statement related to Lai’s case on conspiracy to defraud.

The family replied that due to the pandemic, Yip would not be returning to Hong Kong anytime soon, he said.

The police have yet to respond to Apple Daily’s inquiries. Neither Yip nor Ho agreed to comment on the issue.

On Tuesday, police arrested Stephen Ting, former executive director, chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Next Digital, on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud. He was the eighth former or current senior staffer to be arrested.

Lai, his two sons Timothy and Ian, and four other senior executives were arrested on Aug. 10 last year over fraud. The 73-year-old Lai was subsequently charged with one more count, of colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security, a crime that is punishable with life in prison.

Up to 200 police officers raided Next Digital’s headquarters on the same day the seven were apprehended.

