Four of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy figures charged with subversion under national security laws are set to get out of detention on Friday, after government prosecutors made a U-turn less than 24 hours after filing an appeal against the court’s bail decision.

The four are businessperson Lam King-nam, 32; barrister Lawrence Lau, 53; Wan Chai District Council chair Clarisse Yeung, 34; and social worker Hendrick Lui, 38. They are being taken back to the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts on Friday afternoon for Chief Magistrate Victor So to handle the bail procedures.

Eleven others, who initially secured bail under a decision by So, will continue to remain in custody until the High Court hears the prosecutors’ appeal on Saturday morning.

On Thursday night, the magistrate made the decision to grant bail to 15 out of the 47 defendants who allegedly violated national security legislation.

The Department of Justice appealed against the bail decision on the spot, citing section 9H of the Criminal Procedure Ordinance. Because of the prosecution’s objection, So said that he had no choice but to remand the 15 again. All 47 defendants were taken back to their detention centers on the same night.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play