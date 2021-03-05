China will promote the growth of mutually beneficial business relations with the United States on the basis of equality and mutual respect, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has said.

The country was seeking to deepen multilateral, bilateral and regional economic cooperation with other nations, and would continue to uphold the multilateral trading regime, Li said in his annual work report to the National People’s Congress in Beijing on Friday.

“China stands ready to work with other countries to achieve mutual benefits on the basis of greater mutual opening,” the report said.

For one thing, the Chinese would actively consider joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade agreement of 11 nations in the Asia-Pacific region that included key American allies Australia, Canada and Japan. Donald Trump pulled out of the pact in 2017 while he was U.S. president.

China would also promote the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, a free-trade pact of 15 nations in the Asia-Pacific, and press ahead with the signing of its investment agreement with the European Union, Li said.

Negotiations on free-trade deals with Japan and South Korea would be accelerated as well, Li added.

The premier hailed outstanding results that were achieved over the past year in terms of “major country diplomacy” with Chinese characteristics. He listed China’s attendance in a number of high-level forums and conferences held by international organizations.

Li said that the country must practice an independent and peaceful foreign policy, actively develop global partnerships, and promote the building of “a new type of international relations and a human community with a shared future.”

He stressed further openness and cooperation, pledging to make global governance fairer and more equitable.

