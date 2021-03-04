The new owner of Asia’s most expensive apartment is an individual named Yin Xi, who paid HK$459 million (US$59.2 million) for the Hong Kong property at 21 Borrett Road, official records show.

Yin was charged the lowest stamp duty, of 4.25%, which was the rate for a first-time property buyer. That bill came up to just HK$19.5 million (US$2.5 million).

Data from the Land Registry indicated that Yin previously owned a two-bedroom apartment in Mid-Levels, a property he bought in 2016 for HK$29.8 million. He sold it with a loss of HK$220,000 to a person named Wang Yang. It is believed that he had let go of this property in order to save close to HK$49.34 million in stamp duty in his latest purchase, sealed in the middle of last month.

Yin’s new place, on the 23rd floor of 21 Borrett Road, has five rooms, a 717 square foot front garden, three parking spaces and a 2,131 square foot rooftop terrace with a private swimming pool. The total area stands at 3,378 square feet.

At HK$136,000 per square foot, it has just become the most expensive apartment in Asia.

