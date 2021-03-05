Four out of the 47 Hong Kong democrats charged with subversion were released on bail after the Department of Justice dropped an appeal against their applications.

The four are businessperson Mike Lam, 32; barrister Lawrence Lau, 53; Wan Chai District Council chair Clarisse Yeung, 34; and social worker Hendrick Lui, 38.

As soon as they left the courtroom, Yeung and Lau rushed to change out of clothes they had been wearing for days, before speaking to reporters.

Outside the court building, Yeung said she was grateful to her friends for their care and support. She said she was tired and wished to go home and be with her family and her cat. She also expressed her wish for people to remain safe, before leaving.

Lau also thanked his supporters, adding that he couldn’t say much given the ongoing bail applications. He said he had been lucky to receive bail and that he hoped others would soon win their freedom too.

“I’m just a human being and I’m tired,” he said, before leaving.

Lam said only that he loved and missed his family, and that he wished to go home as soon as possible.

After being released, Lui thanked the public for their support and wished those detainees who are due to have their bail appeals heard on Saturday will receive justice.

Bail was granted to the four with different amounts of cash and personal surety ranging from HK$80,000 (US$10,314) to HK$1 million.

Under conditions laid down by West Kowloon Magistrates’ Court Chief Magistrate Victor So, the four were banned from making remarks or behaving in a way, on any platform, that might constitute a violation of the national security law or other laws. They were barred from contesting political elections, but would be allowed to vote.

They were also forbidden to come into contact with foreign officials or lawmakers directly or indirectly. They must not leave Hong Kong and must surrender all travel documents, including the British National (Overseas) passport if applicable.

They must also observe a curfew between midnight and 7 a.m. Yeung has to report to the police three times a week, while the others have to do so four times a week.

So on Thursday had granted bail to 15 of the 47, but the Department of Justice appealed immediately, forcing him to remand them once again pending a hearing within 48 hours.

As the Department of Justice dropped the appeal against the four, the 11 others are scheduled to appear before Madam Justice Esther Toh at the High Court on Saturday morning, according to the Judiciary’s website.

