China’s proposed electoral reforms in Hong Kong “completely destroys the pledge of one country, two systems,” Hong Kong’s last British governor Chris Patten said, as the European Union said it stood ready to take additional steps in response to the reforms.

“Breaking all its promises, not least those made by Deng Xiaoping, the Chinese Communist Party has ordained that in order to be a Chinese patriot you must swear allegiance to the Communist Party,” Patten said in a statement issued by the U.K.-based non-governmental organization Hong Kong Watch.

According to details released late Thursday, the National People’s Congress, China’s rubber-stamp parliament, will deliberate on a bill to “improve” Hong Kong’s electoral system during the “two sessions” currently taking place in Beijing — the annual meetings of China’s legislature and leading advisory body.

In response to the move, the EU called on the authorities in Beijing to carefully consider the political and economic implications of any decision to reform Hong Kong’s electoral system.

“If enacted, such reform would have potentially far-reaching negative consequences for democratic principles and democratically elected-representatives in Hong Kong,” a European External Action Service spokesperson said.

The statement added that the EU was ready to take additional steps in response to any further serious deterioration of political freedoms and human rights in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong Watch’s chief executive Benedict Rogers said that the proposed reforms amount to a “wholesale re-writing of the rules by Beijing.”

“Under these reforms the majority of Hongkongers face permanent political disenfranchisement, with any candidate who offers criticism of Beijing or support for Hong Kong’s autonomy and democracy effectively barred from participation,” he said.

“Such a cynical and permanent re-writing of Hong Kong’s Basic Law requires a firm response from the British Government, including the swift introduction of Magnitsky sanctions and the suspension of any further trade talks with China,” Rogers said.

According to reports in Hong Kong media, the reforms would mean the city’s next Legislative Council would see an increase of seats from 70 to 90, with the new positions to be elected by a Beijing-based committee. A “vetting committee” would also be set up to determine whether a candidate could qualify for the legislative election.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play