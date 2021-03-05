Hong Kong’s high-profile prosecution of 47 pro-democracy activists for alleged national security offences has sparked members of civic society into action, signing petitions and sharing anecdotes about the trial on social media.

Some of the defendants could potentially be facing indefinite jail terms.

On Friday, about 220 people signed a petition demanding the release of Wan Chai District Council chair Clarisse Yeung on bail, a few hours before she was released late on Friday.

Her release followed an abrupt reversal by the Department of Justice, which on Friday dropped its earlier appeal against a court decision to release 15 of the 47 on bail. Originally the DOJ hoped to keep all 47 in custody, but later dropped the case against four of the 15, including Yeung.

Another activist, Roy Tam, had planned to celebrate his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife, but the latter said on her social media page that their joint celebration is unlikely to happen since Tam was not among the four people released. “I will try my best to live and wait for you to come back,” she said.

Meanwhile, campaigners who have worked in the office of former Democratic Party lawmaker Andrew Wan used Wan’s Facebook page to share anecdotes about helping his family members through the lengthy legal proceedings.

Wan’s wife wept when she learned Wan’s application for bail had been rejected, according to one post. But her emotions subsided after she received supportive remarks from Wan’s constituents, the post said.

The 47 have been charged with subversion for participating in a primary election ahead of the now-postponed Legislative Council election in 2020. They had planned to form a majority bloc that would exert pressure on the government to introduce universal suffrage and protect Hongkongers’ civil liberties.

