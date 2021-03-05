China’s premier has signaled in a keynote speech that the government is facing a wide range of unsettling issues including COVID-19 controls, economic recovery and foreign relations, according to a Taiwanese media report.

Premier Li Keqiang set the tone by repeating “stability” 64 times during his annual work report speech at the opening of the National People’s Congress meeting on Friday, according to Taiwan’s Central News Agency.

Li stressed that “seeking progress amid stability” will be the guiding principle for China’s government in the coming year. He cited various challenges including an increasingly complex international arena, possible shortcomings in China’s COVID-19 controls and a weak foundation for economic recovery, the CNA said.

Li gave an abridged version of his work report on Friday, after Beijing decided for the first time that the full version could only be made public following NPC approval at the meetings, according to the mainland’s state-run newspaper The Beijing News.

Li limited himself to general comments on Hong Kong’s governance, without discussing details. He said China would continue to implement the “one country, two systems” policy, improve Hong Kong’s mechanism for implementing its constitution, as well as implement legal systems and mechanisms for safeguarding national security.

