China’s top diplomat stressed that patriotism was a basic requirement for all public servants and elected office holders around the world, and that Hong Kong was no exception, in comments made before an expected announcement of major changes to the city’s electoral system.

“Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China, and is part of the People’s Republic of China. How can one love Hong Kong without loving China?” Foreign Minister Wang Yi told a press conference at the annual parliamentary session on Sunday in Beijing, where the National People’s Congress is expected to unveil the rule changes. “Loving Hong Kong and patriotism are one and the same.”

It was constitutional and appropriate for the National People’s Congress to implement a policy of “patriots ruling Hong Kong,” which will secure the city’s long-term stability, he said.

“The central government is second to none in caring about Hong Kong’s democratic development, and to wish that Hong Kong maintains its prosperity and stability,” Wang said, adding that the city had never had democracy under British colonial rule.

Separately, China’s Vice Premier Han Zheng met with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam in Beijing on Saturday afternoon, according to state news agency Xinhua. Also present at the meeting was Macao’s leader Ho Iat-seng.

Han — who oversees Hong Kong and Macao affairs — said the Hong Kong government must faithfully carry out the electoral reform plan once it is passed, and ensure that “the implementation of ‘one country, two systems’ is moving in the right direction.”

Both Lam and Ho said they will fulfill their duties proactively according to the central government’s requirements, and to safeguard the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao, Xinhua reported.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play